a world map of more than 11 thousand pieces

Why the Supreme Court sees the pardons of the “procés” an “unacceptable solution”

Madrid, May 26 (EFE) .- The lack of the “weakest indication of repentance”, the “will to repeat offense” or the claim that the Government correct a sentence handed down by a court are some of the reasons why the Supreme Court He has opposed the Council of Ministers pardoning the twelve convicted of the “procés”. As the Prosecutor’s Office also did, the Criminal Chamber of the high court has negatively informed the granting of any type of pardon, neither total nor partial, to the former vice president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras and the other eleven sovereign leaders convicted by the process Catalan independentista of 2017. It is – the court settled – an “unacceptable solution. Here are some of the main reasons put forward by the court that tried and convicted them for crimes of sedition, embezzlement and disobedience. After his mandatory but not binding report, the ball reaches the Executive’s roof, which plans to resolve this issue in the summer. 1.- NOT THE “WEAKEST INDICATION OF REPENTANCE” The court has not found “the slightest evidence or the weakest indication of repentance” in the convicts that opens the door to a pardon; rather the opposite: his turn to last word in the trial and his public statements showed “his willingness to repeat the attack on the pillars of democratic coexistence.” The magistrates take the example of the leader of Ómnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, who has reiterated that everything he has done he would do again because he did not commit any crime. Words that, for the court, are “the best expression of the reasons why the pardon is presented as an unacceptable solution.” Moreover, in his opinion, these demonstrations “express an undemocratic attitude, in which the own conscience” of each one would authorize him “to pulverize the bases of coexistence” and “to render ineffective” the sentences, also violating the rights of citizens who “do not agree with those principles.” 2.- THEIR ATTITUDE, IN THE “ANTIPODES” TO BE PARDONED In connection with the previous reason, the Chamber considers in its report that “the indifference or indolence, apparent and purely feigned or real” of some convicts with respect to the pardon places them “in the antipodes of what in the abstract would be the attitude to be expected of those who aspire to be pardoned”. The magistrates suspect that the condemned want to be pardoned, but “for strategic reasons” they have not publicly expressed it or defended it, since it would mean “accepting a pardon for what it is understood that it should not be pardoned.” 3.- NEITHER JUSTICE, NOR EQUITY NOR PUBLIC UTILITY According to the law that regulates this measure of grace, of 1870, total pardons will be granted “only in the case of reasons of justice, equity or public utility in their favor, to judgment of the sentencing court “. Reasons that neither the Prosecutor’s Office saw in its report, nor does the Supreme Court see now, which affirms that the sentence has not served its purpose and that is why it is still necessary. “A pluralist society, inspired by democratic values, can demand through the imposition of a penalty that the breakdown of the foundations of coexistence is never the result of a unilateral decision, supported by the deceptive mobilization of a citizenry that is irresponsibly pushed to build a new state that only exists in the imagination of its promoters. ” He adds that the reasons given lose any justification when “those who have been the authors of a mobilization aimed at unilaterally subverting the constitutional order” and “imposing their own conscience” are presented as political prisoners. 4.- INTENTION FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO CORRECT ITS SENTENCE The Supreme Court sees a “striking blurring” in the pardon petitions, which claim that the Government correct its sentence and draw “a collective criminal responsibility” taking the convicted as a group, ” the prisoners of the ‘procés’ “, when the pardon is an individualized measure. Thus their behaviors are “blurred” into “a shared, group responsibility, linked by ties of ideological conscience”, when “criminal responsibility is always individual”, as are the reasons for a possible pardon. 5.- THE CATALAN ADMINISTRATION GETTING DOWN The magistrates criticize the attitude of the Catalan penitentiary administration, dependent on the Generalitat, which has also “persistently unified the regime and treatment of ‘the prisoners of the procés’, without paying attention to the personal evolution and individualized of each one of them “. This criterion, far from “the legal requirements”, they add, “has had to be corrected time and again” by the Supreme Court and “has notably hindered the fulfillment of the purposes of the sentence”, feeding “a fiction of a collective subject “that does not exist. 6.- SEDITION, A PROVIDED AND NON-OBSOLETE CRIME The court rejects, as the applicants argued, that the penalties are disproportionate and that they are convicted of a crime, sedition, “outdated and without equivalent in comparative law.” For the court, the sentence of 1-O makes it clear, “even if partial and interested readings reiterate the opposite”, that what took place in Catalonia is “an attack on public peace and the observance of the laws” that it put in I play “the solidity of the pillars on which democratic coexistence is based.” The magistrates deny that it is an obsolete crime and analyze criminal systems in other countries such as the United States, Germany, Belgium or France, where, they explain, not only is it collected, but also punishable by sentences of up to life imprisonment. 