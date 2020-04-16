The regulations indicate that there must be at least eight; the German proposes to make them double

The fewer races, the more weight chance will have, he warns

Nico Rosberg, 2016 world champion, has stated that he would regret that there are less than 16 rounds in the 2020 World Cup, because that would include more chance in the contest.

The regulations indicate that there must be at least eight appointments for there to be a World Cup in 2020 – even if it ends in 2021 -, although Rosberg hopes that these rounds will be double races in order to favor the most favorite drivers.

“I would love to see eight double dates, at least, to have 16 races like this because statistically, the World Cup is more likely to win a non-favorite if there are fewer races,” Rosberg explained in words collected by the RTE Sports media.

“If the favorite is Lewis Hamilton, and he has a bad luck streak, things can get seriously complicated for him, which is not ideal, because the idea is to subtract the chance part of the championship,” he added.

Before the 2020 championship eventually begins, pilots will have to maintain fitness during confinement. Rosberg says F1 drivers have it easier than other athletes.

“If you look at the cyclists, like Chris Froome, he has to do five or six hours of spinning in his bathroom. In F1 they have it a little bit easier because nobody can be testing the car, so you can only train the physical part and it’s a little bit easier. ”

What some of the F1 drivers have done is ‘train’ via Esports, something that Rosberg has been following in recent weeks.

“It’s great to see the momentum that Esports currently has. I’ve looked at a few races and it’s amazing how real it looks and how entertaining it is. It’s so much fun to watch.”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.