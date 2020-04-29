Diego Cagna, champion in Boca in the first two cycles of Carlos Bianchi in the club, measured the value he had Carlos Tevez for the team in the 2003 season, the year in which they lifted the Libertadores, the Apertura and the Intercontinental against Milan in Japan.

“The time I felt that a player could win only one match was in 2003 with Carlitos in that Cup. We knew that he was always going to do something even if one, two or three rivals scored. It’s comforting to play with someone like that. He was a winner, handsome, he put up with it, against the big centrals, especially the Brazilians, he hunched over and they couldn’t get it out ”, recalled El Flaco in dialogue with TNT Sports.

At the same time, the former midfielder who won 9 titles with the Boquense shirt mentioned that he had the chance to play alongside Diego Maradona but “I grabbed it big, it had barbaric quality but I couldn’t win a single game anymore”. And with Lionel Messi He did not have the opportunity to share the squad, to cite the other Argentine with the same characteristics.

Regarding Apache, he admitted that it will be costly to resume activity after the coronavirus recess (as well as the rest of the players) and wished: “Hopefully we can see him for a while longer on the fields, the tournament ended very well, being the player we all want him to be ”.

The 50-year-old coach today named the Intercontinental Final with Milan as the best game of his career due to the level of experience and confidence he had and highlighted what it was Bianchi’s greatest virtue: “He handled the groups very well and for a big club you have to know how to handle the players who are important, heavy, with a lot of name. You cannot be derailed and he did it very well ”.

Lastly, he assured that he had not regretted leaving the Xeneize at the end of 99 despite having lost the chance to conquer the Libertadores of 2000 and 2001: “I was convinced I would leave and I would do it again. If they told me they were going to win the cups, I stayed. But at that time I had the desire to play in Europe and there were not many chances. Carlos (Bianchi) and Mauricio (Macri) wanted to convince me to stay, but I thanked them and left. ” And he added: “I don’t understand the players who go to Europe and come back. There is a lot of difference between Argentina and Spain, which is where I was. But each one has his needs ”.

His differences with Villarreal coach Víctor Muñoz, whom he described as the worst coach he had in his career, led him to terminate his contract. After passing through the Mexican Celaya, he returned to Boca: “Bianchi asked me if I wanted to return and I told him that with him I was going anywhere.”