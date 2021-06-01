A worker was seriously injured after a 400-kilo metal door fell on him

A 47-year-old man is admitted to the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid after drop a metal door weighing 400 kilos on him while he was installing it in a car rental company located in the town of Loeches, according to a spokesman for Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

During installation work, a gust of wind caused the door to fall on top of one of the workers who was installing it, who had to be released with the help of other employees. The man was unconscious and has presented head trauma.

To the place of the incident, Summa-112 toilets were transferred, who intubated and transferred the affected person to the Hospital 12 de Octubre, with very serious prognosis.

The Firefighters of the Community of Madrid they secured the door and the Civil Guard is investigating what happened.