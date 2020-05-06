One of the workers at the JFK8 center at Amazon Staten Island, located in New York, died victim of the new coronavirus And, according to The Verge report, at least 29 workers are sick. Since then, workers have been calling for increased safety precautions.

We also recommend: Workers protest against Amazon store for hiding Covid-19 infections

Managers notified several workers at JFK8 of this worker’s death yesterday, and Amazon claims the employee was on site for the last time on April 5 and He was quarantined after he was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the 11th of the same month..

According to an Amazon spokesperson:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of an associate at our downtown Staten Island, New York. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his colleagues. ”

The Verge report explains that JFK8 was one of the first wineries on Amazon where workers left as a sign of protest over bad decisions about handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its part, the company said in its quarterly report that he planned to spend $ 4 billion on his response to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But workers say safety precautions are still insufficient and that their jobs often require them to be very close to each other.

So far Amazon has not released statistics on how many facilities have had COVID-19 cases or how many workers have been reported as ill, But the workforce itself ensures that more than 130 facilities are infected and that they have dozens of cases. However, the company insists that the infection rate in JFK8 is lower than that of the surrounding community, and believes that cases between warehouses are not connected.

The first known death of an Amazon warehouse worker occurred on March 31, an operations manager at Amazon’s Hawthorne, California facility. An employee of an Amazon warehouse in Tracy, California died on April 1. So far, Amazon has closed only one facility in the US. USA, a return processing center in Kentucky, and only after the governor ordered it to do so. In Europe, Amazon warehouses in France have been closed since April 16, after a French court ruled that deliveries should be limited to necessities such as groceries and medical supplies.

The company does not have an easy time, especially since it has been accused of responding aggressively to worker protests. For example, he fired the organizer of the first JFK8 strike, Christian Smalls, and plans to defame him are mentioned in a memo obtained by Vice. Amazon also fired workers from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and another worker at JFK8, as well as two UX designers. Even Tim Bray, vice president of Amazon, presented his resignation after the injustices committed against the workers of the company.

The New York Attorney General’s office said in a letter that the warehouse’s safety precautions were inadequate and that the company may have violated state whistleblower protection laws.

.