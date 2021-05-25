A woman sued a New York gynecologist for inseminating her with his own semen

A New Jersey woman filed a complaint Tuesday for “Medical rape” against his former gynecologist, who 38 years ago underwent an insemination treatment in which he was supposedly used his own semen, rather than that of an anonymous donor, a situation that the applicant’s daughter recently discovered through a DNA test.

“I am very angry that someone has raped me like that. How could I have chosen such a criminal and immoral doctor? “ the complainant, Bianca Voss, 75, was asked this Tuesday at a press conference.

“All of this has turned my life and my family’s life upside down, and I fear that the damage it is doing and the emotional scars it is creating will have a lasting effect,” added Voss, who said that “this type of abuse is terrible.”

At the appearance, the woman said that in the early 1980s she decided that she wanted to be a mother. Her then partner had had a vasectomy, so she went to a fertilization specialist who had an office in the wealthy Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The doctor, Martin Greenberg, He asked for a payment of $ 100 to obtain a semen sample from an anonymous donor. Then, on her second medical visit, the fertilization technique was carried out which 9 months later resulted in the birth of her daughter, Roberta.

Almost 4 decades later, Roberta decided to hire the services of “23 and Me”, one of the companies that offers DNA analysis through the mailing of a small sample of saliva, and that reveals a genealogical map with which can know the area of ​​origin of the ancestors.

But, in the case of Roberta, the test yielded much more information, since Dr. Greenberg had also used the test of that company, so his genetic profile was part of its database.

“Initially, I bought the ’23 and Me ‘kit because I wanted to know more about myself and my family. And there, in writing, Dr. Greenberg was identified, who apparently had also used ’23 and Me ‘, as my father “, explained Roberta Voss, who assured that as soon as she saw the doctor’s photo on social networks, she recognized an important physical resemblance to him.

“It is horrible to look in the mirror and see the person who raped my mother. I see her face every time I look at myself, “said Roberta, who also noted that she is disturbed by the idea that” a medical rapist “is her father and the” enormous deception “by which she was conceived.

The complaint was filed in the courts of the Southern District of New York, the latest in a series of cases of “fertility fraud” managed by the US law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, which considers that an “epidemic is under way. ”Of this type of case.

“Unfortunately, the case of the Voss family is one of thousands that have occurred in the US, where there is an epidemic of cases of fertility fraud”, explained the lawyer Joe Peiffer, who represents the complainant, and who pointed out that at the moment it is unknown if this is the only time that Greenberg committed this type of crime.

“In our experience, this is not something a doctor does just once,” said Peiffer, noting that his firm has handled dozens of cases like this.

The lawyer further stated that in 2019 Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway published a report that concludes that the fertility industry in the US has “fewer regulations than barbershops or manicure businesses.”

Bianca Voss, for her part, pointed out that with her complaint she hopes to help prevent these types of cases from happening again.

“I hope this has a chilling effect on other doctors who are out there thinking they can get away with doing things they shouldn’t, or doctors who think they have gotten away with it. They will not. This doctor is now 80 years old, and in the end the issue has reached him “, settled.