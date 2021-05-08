A woman saves more than 19,000 euros on trips taking care of other people’s cats in exchange for accommodation

Traveling can be very expensive and the process of finding a budget-friendly accommodation can be exhausting. For this reason, for years, many people have dared to swap houses with strangers to know their cities or to travel as an au pair, with accommodation and a small weekly money in exchange for looking after the family’s children.

Madolline gourley, a 31-year-old Australian girl, has been traveling in a similar way since 2017. She does it looking for people who are going to leave their homes for a while (from one day to six months) and in exchange for the house she take care of your cats.

It all started when the girl heard about this way of traveling at work, exchanging a place to stay for him. pet sitting. Knowing this, Madolline investigated and found a website offering these types of exchanges. Without hesitation, the young woman chose the position and started her career as a cat sitter in October of that same year.

One of his first experiences was passing ten days in San Francisco. He had an interview with the couple who own the house, and the cat, and when they saw that everything was fine, Gourley prepared for his trip. Speaking to the Unilad media he said: “If the experience would have gone, or ended, wrong, I probably wouldn’t have considered doing it again. ”

To this same medium he admitted that there was saved about 30,000 Australian dollars (about 19,000 euros) when traveling the world with this method. About one of the houses he stayed in, he says: “I remember looking at properties in the area on Airbnb at the time I went and it cost about AU $ 10,000 (almost 6,500 euros) for the time I stayed. In no way would I pay – or could pay – that much. ”

This particular caregiver does not charge for the time it provides its services to the pet, something that seems fair, since the tasks normally consist of feeding the animal a couple of times a day, changing the water and cleaning the drawer where it relieves itself. Madolline does not consider taking care of other animals, in addition to cats, as he considers that they are easier to handle.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated travel, but the young woman has not resigned and, instead of traveling to countries like the United States, has embarked on a route through Australia, visiting cities like Darwin or Sydney, something that would not have been considered if not for the current situation.

On his blog, Gourley gives some advices to those who want to follow in his footsteps. The main thing for those who want to travel like this according to her is that they “like pets and have experience with animals that they are going to take care of. ”

So far Madolline has gone through New York, Boston, Seattle, Santa Fe and Cincinnati in the United States and is now planning to continue traveling around his country to see Perth, Katoomba in the Blue Mountains and other parts of Tasmania, as well as New Zealand, Singapore and Japan, should the opportunity arise.