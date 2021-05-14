A Woman Performed Oral Sex On Me While On the Phone With My Uncle

I know what you’re thinking, and no, this wasn’t some weird incest-y thing. Allow me to back wayyy up and start from the beginning, aka the moment I downloaded Bumble. It was for one reason, and one reason only: I wanted to fuck a woman. I had recently come out as pansexual and was ready to embrace all the femmes after only being with men.

Especially since, as an Indian woman, I pretended to be straight for the majority of my life to fit into my heteronormative family. But it was time I express myself in ways considered “forbidden” to my family and society at large.

So as I laid in bed and started scrolling through the dating app, I knew I wasn’t looking for just any woman, but someone who had a strong personality and wanted to keep things casual. (Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, I was not looking for a relationship.)

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My search immediately stopped when I saw Rekha *, and she was just my type: cute, curvy, and upfront. Her bio stated that she was a proud lesbian who was only interested in hookups with women. She was unapologetic about who she was and what she wanted. I swiped right instantly.

We matched within a few hours and stayed up late texting about all of the things. It was very, very clear we had chemistry. Like when she told me she was also a huge fan of the TV show Supernatural, I took it as a sign that we were meant to fuck.

After texting for three days and letting her know I had never been with a woman, she was eager to “teach me some moves” —her words, not mine. So that weekend, I made my way to her place in my favorite pair of jeans, a funny statement shirt, some matte lipstick, and of course, a mask.

On the way, I felt more anxious than horny. I was afraid I would get caught up in my head and do something wrong. But as soon as she opened the door, I was too turned on to worry about anything else. She was wearing a fitted tank top and short shorts and, my goodness, she had the most amazing lips.

I went in for a hug and the next thing I knew, we were making out on her couch. Our hands were all over each other, and I was anticipating where they would move next. But then, my phone rang. It was a call from an uncle I didn’t like — and yes, this is the story you have all been waiting for.

We disentangled, and she gestured to me to receive it. I took the call as she stood up and walked away. I was bummed by the interruption and wondered if it had ruined the mood — especially because I didn’t care to talk to this uncle anyway. He’s the typical Indian relative who badgers unmarried women in the family to marry. And if they seem disinterested in doing so (hi, it me), he accuses them of being “abnormal.” Oh, he’s also extremely homophobic and lets everyone know it.

Now for some kinky, kinky reason, it seemed this phone call had inspired Rekha to play even more. Because a few minutes after I answered the phone, I watched as she started stripping down to her underwear. She walked into her bedroom, and I followed aimlessly, completely transfixed by her.

Now, before you go there, because, again, I already know what you’re thinking — the truth is, I didn’t want to hang up. I realized keeping my uncle on the phone was a part of this super kinky, horny game, and I was beyond into it.

So as my uncle blabbed about what was going on with him, the pandemic, etc., I sat on the edge of the bed and looked into Rekha’s eyes as she stood only a few inches away from me. She first took off her underwear, then mine, and started grinding on me. It felt so good, I had to bite the inside of my cheek to stop myself moaning. I am naturally loud when I have good sex, so this was no easy feat.

As all this was happening, I waited for the one-sided conversation with my uncle to die down (he was droning on about some family drama) so I could hang up and we could move on to more than just dry-humping. But Rekha didn’t bother waiting.

She grabbed my phone and put the call on speaker. Then, she pushed me on my back and crawled on the bed. She slipped two fingers inside me and began to move them back and forth slowly.

When her speed quickened, I couldn’t help but let out a sharp gasp. My uncle stopped talking to ask me what happened, and I lied that it was nothing. She chuckled softly, and whispered she wasn’t done with me just yet.

As she continued to finger me rapidly, she put her mouth on my clit and sucked it slowly. I almost forgot how to breathe for a moment. I zoned away from the call for a moment, and took a few deep breaths to calm myself, but it was a lousy effort.

“I realized keeping my uncle on the phone was a part of this super kinky, horny game, and I was beyond into it.”

With both my hands tugging at her hair, I could see now why she had taken away my phone. With every second, it was getting harder and harder for me to not moan. Luckily, my uncle was the kind of overbearing relative that lectures instead of having an actual conversation, so I managed to make normal noises from time to time to show that I was listening.

Soon, I was very close to an orgasm and I could no longer trust myself to hold in my scream. I instinctively cupped my mouth with both hands as my legs convulsed. It seemed my first ever hookup with a woman gave me the best orgasm I have ever had.

After some of the most incredible twenty minutes of my life, I picked up the phone and my annoying uncle was still speaking. He had gone from gossiping to asking me intrusive questions like when I was planning to get married. I abruptly told him I was getting a work call and that I would get back to him later.

As soon as I hung up, I had that dizzy joy of post-orgasm feels. I kissed Rekha and then went down on her, too. She seemed to like it, but it was obvious the previous sex had clearly been more fun for both of us. Soon after, I left for home.

It’s still hard for me to believe that the first time I had slept with a woman was while my homophobic uncle was on the phone with me, completely clueless. Not only had I lived out my fantasy, but it also felt like I have him a giant middle finger while at it.

Plus, this experience taught me lots: Rekha showed me that maybe I’m more into exhibitionism than I thought, and because of her, I have also come closer to embracing my pansexuality. Now as for my uncle? Yeah, I still haven’t called him back, and I have zero intention to do so.

* Names have been changed

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io