A woman makes history at Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom.

The croatian Marija cicak Sunday will become the first woman to referee the men’s final of the tournament Wimbledon.

The All England Club, who has organized the tournament since its first edition in 1877, confirmed that Cicak would officiate during the match that faces Novak Djokovic with Matteo berrettini on Sunday.

Cicak, 43, has already refereed in the 2014 women’s final between Petra kvitova Y Eugenie bouchard, as well as in the women’s doubles in 2017.

The Zagreb-born has led matches in the last 15 editions of Wimbledon, but also at the 2016 Olympic Games in Athens, London and Rio, where she refereed the women’s final.

The Wimbledon tournament, often regarded as the temple of tennis traditions, is the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to designate a woman to be the chair umpire in the men’s final.

At the US Open, the Greek Eva Asderaki-Moore made history in 2015 by leading the final won by Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, and France’s Sandra de Jenken led the way in 2007 at the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals.

