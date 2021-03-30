A woman is run over by a scooter in Barcelona

This Monday morning a woman was run over by a scooter on the bike path of Aragó street in Barcelona at the crossroads with Passeig de Gràcia. The accident took place at 10 in the morning and the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques attended to the victim, who she has been transferred to the Sant Pau Hospital.

On March 14, a 25-year-old boy who was driving a scooter died in a collision with a taxi at the intersection of calle Àusias March with Passeig de Sant Joan, in Barcelona’s Eixample.

The incident has been captured by the camera inside a vehicle that was driving behind a taxi that appears stopped in the images, reports Betevé. The woman run over has been slightly injured and the hospital will discharge him presumably next Tuesday.