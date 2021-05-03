A woman is accused of embezzlement because she did not return a VHS movie that she rented 21 years ago | Life

For two decades, Caron McBride has been considered a criminal by Oklahoma authorities, without her knowing it. Your crime? Not returning a VHS tape on time …

Imagine that one day you go to the Traffic Headquarters to renew your driver’s license, but the official refuses to give it to you, because you are booked as a criminal on the run. When you ask for more details, they tell you that you are accused of embezzlement.

That’s what happened to Caron McBride, a woman living in Oklahoma. “When I heard about the embezzlement, I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” explains the defendant on Fox news.

The traffic officer gave him the number of the county police station so that he could contact them. Caron McBride had a hard time swearing to everyone that she hadn’t done anything, and thinking that she would end up handcuffed and in jail. Embezzling funds seems very serious …

The police station explained that the accusation was true, but Caron McBride couldn’t believe where it came from: the complaint was from a video store, for not returning a VHS movie that he rented 21 years ago.

Today the youngest do not even know what a VHS tape is, and to the rest it seems almost ancient history, although it has barely been a couple of decades. Before Netflix, streaming and digital formats, the films were rented individually in physical format: from the current DVDs or Blu-ray, to its predecessor, the VHS tape.

The rental used to last 24 or 48 hours, and if within that period you did not return the film to the video store (the rental store), they would charge you a surcharge. Many people, due to forgetfulness or laziness, did not return the tape. At that time they were expensive for video stores, who paid more for them than an individual, when using them to do business. It cost them around 180 euros.

That’s what happened to Caron McBride: the complaint dated back 21 years in time, to March 2000, when a video store in Norman, a nearby town, reported her for not returning the film’s VHS tape Sabrina, Thing of Witches.

Caron couldn’t recall ever renting that tape, but at that time she lived in Norman with a man who had two young daughters, and he probably rented it on her behalf, and never returned it.

After finding the escaped criminal, the police tracked down the video store and discovered that had closed in 2008 (Maybe because too many people didn’t return the movies?). So Caron McBride’s charges were dropped.

But now the question remains whether in these 20 years, her condition as an escaped criminal has closed some doors for her in a job, state scholarship or similar, without her knowing it.