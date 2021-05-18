a woman in Tarragona and another in the Balearic Islands

The Ministry of Equality has confirmed this Tuesday as alleged cases of gender violence the murders of a woman in Tarragona this Monday and that of another woman and her 7 year old son this Tuesday in the Balearic Islands.

As Irene Montero’s team has pointed out, the woman from Tarragona was 52 years old and had no minor children in common with her attacker, on which there were no previous complaints of gender violence.

⚠️ We are collecting data on the alleged murder by #GenderViolence of a 42-year-old woman in the province of Barcelona. 🔴 If confirmed, the number of women killed by gender violence would rise to 12 in 2021 and 1090 since 2003. # NosQueremosVivas # NiUnaMenos – Delegation of the Govt. Against Gender Violence (@DelGobVG) May 18, 2021

This is not the case in the Balearic Islands, since the alleged murderer of the 28-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son had interposed two complaints for this scourge.

With these confirmations, the number of Murdered women victims of gender violence so far in 2021 have risen to 11, 1,089 since 2003, year in which these events began to be counted. In addition, the murdered child is the second this year, number 39 since 2013.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been “dismayed” for these events. Through his Twitter account, he has described these cases as “terrible” and has assured that “gender violence has no place” in society.

Shocked by three new sexist crimes that occurred in just one day. A 28-year-old pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in the Balearic Islands and another woman in Tarragona. Terrible. #GenderViolence has no place in our society and we will continue to fight it.

My love to their families https://t.co/C88yDi3Oif – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 18, 2021

“We will continue to fight it. My love to their families.”, concludes the president’s message.