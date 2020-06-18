Maria de los Angeles Lescano, which in 2019 had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for the crime of his ex-partner, She was released this Wednesday after a Santiago del Estero appeal court considered that she had acted in her legitimate defense.. Thus, the woman left the prison where she was housed for almost three years for killing Jorge « Pey » Ibañez, in November 2017.

On July 11, 2019, the court of first instance, composed of the judges Alfredo Pérez Gallardo, Julio Alegre Paz and Luis AchavalLescano was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing Ibañez, although they did not apply life imprisonment for the crime of « aggravated homicide », since they understood that extraordinary circumstances of mitigation mediated.

That ruling was appealed and yesterday the Criminal Court of Appeal, with the votes of Cristian Eduardo Vittar, Sandra Generoso and Olga Estela Gay de Castellanos, acquitted her on the grounds that she acted in her legitimate defense.

In the ruling it was argued that « he has been suffering a series of abuses by his partner, many of them denounced and ignored by the State, thus also suffering institutional violence that is reiterated in the ruling put into crisis. »

« It has been a historic achievement, especially in Santiago del Estero, because it is a ruling that sets a precedent, that turns a first instance sentence and acquits María of all charges, basically aggravated homicide, and that had never happened judicially. in our province, « said one of the defense attorneys, Andrea Barraza.

The lawyer said that upon leaving the prison the woman was « very excited » and told them that when « they told her about the news, she did not believe it, » so « they had to tell her several times. »

“Maria just wanted to see her children and her family was waiting for her. The reunion was very emotional and she is very happy, « said the lawyer. In addition, he specified that the woman « wants to start again, remake her life and be with her children, because she had a six-month-old baby when she was imprisoned and now he is three years old. »

For Barraza, the turnaround in the case « was not something overnight and was not only an achievement of the defense, but there was a mobilization of all feminist organizations that have put the cause of Maria on their shoulders and made it visible ”.

“The first failure was macho and sobering, not only for María but it also transcended her. They have proven all the attacks she suffered and all the complaints she has made of attempted murder, even when they sexually abused her, plus all the attacks that her children suffered and even so they ignored it, « he said.

The defender stressed that « the fact that in the second instance they contemplate everything, has been a historical achievement because gender violence is recognized and how cases of legitimate defense have to be dealt with. »

Given what happened this Wednesday, feminist organizations that were a fundamental actor in the case expressed: « We consider that it is a pedagogical sentence, as well as a historical one, that of the Court of Appeal, since it takes into account what was the situation in which María de los Ángeles was, marked by the years of gender violence of which she was a victim, the complaints she made against the aggressor, the institutional violence that the fact of not being heard having acted in legitimate defense to protect his life ”.