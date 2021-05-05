a woman goes into labor when she goes to vote

Endless queues to vote (Photo: EFE)

First of all, you have to go vote. If not, let them tell the Madrilenian that she had to run to her polling station to deposit her ballot and, from there, go straight to the hospital to give birth.

She tells it herself with impressive fortitude. “I have come early because I have the feeling of having broken my water and going to give birth, so I have come running to vote to go to the hospital,” says the woman.

The Madrilenian has considered that she had to be “responsible” in these “very important” elections, and that she could not lose her right to vote. In his case, in addition, he had “very clear” for some time which candidate (or candidate) he was going to vote for. “I have come with a shot,” he explained before the microphones of Europa Press while he waited in his car.

Like her, many people have taken advantage of the first thing in the morning to get rid of it as soon as possible and then go to work (or to give birth, it depends). And like her, many have found queues to vote.

According to the Community of Madrid, the waits have been 15 or 20 minutes, but people say that they have been waiting up to an hour to cast their vote.

At 1 p.m., the turnout was 28%, two points more than in 2019, when the previous regional elections were held.

