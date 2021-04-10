A woman does extensions with her fallen and collected hair for a year

Hair extensions are a solution to improve the physical appearance, but sometimes they are not suitable for all pockets. But one option is what a tiktoker has done: make her own extensions with their own hairs.

As reported by the Mirror, the TikTok user, known as cocolee379, has accumulated more than 21 million views documenting her hair experience, and people are in awe.

After discovering that between 40 and 200 hairs fall out per day, the woman calculated how much she could lose in a year, and it was revealed that it was a staggering amount of 36,600 hairs.

So, he set himself the challenge of collecting all the fallen hair he finds. She started the challenge over a year ago and has since collected so much hair that she can make her own extensions.

Whenever she sees hair lying around, whether it’s in the shower, on the floor, or on her clothes, she makes sure to pick it up. Then deposit the hair in plastic bags zipped until too full.

Then he sticks them one by one on a strip of double sided tape. He has also shared a video showing how these extensions are placed afterwards.