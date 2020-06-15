Due to the health emergency in which we live as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that arose in China last December, there are many daily situations that have had to adapt to new circumstances. Applications like Skype or Zoom have become indispensable tools when carrying out certain day-to-day tasks during such as work meetings or virtual classes at our children’s school.

The judicial system has also adapted to this “new normal” and if not to tell Chileans. This Latin American country has chosen to hold hearings for divorce proceedings through video calls through Zoom. Thanks to this option, Valeria Gómez and Ricardo Muñoz have been able to get divorced in these times of pandemic in which we live. The ex-partner has told her experience through social networks and is already a viral on the Internet.

“It was very solemn. We were all dressed in formal wear although I was from the waist up because I stayed in pajama pants. No one noticed it ”, explains Valeria Gómez. The judge, two lawyers, a witness and the couple were present at the hearing. “As it was a mutually agreed divorce, the magistrate only had to check that all the legal figures were correct,” he continues commenting. For his part, Valeria’s husband so far says that “it was a good experience given the pandemic we are experiencing and the labor processes involved in doing these procedures in court. It was comfortable and quite pleasant“

After the hearing, Valeria published the following message on her Twitter account: “I just got divorced by zoom. I love technology. Today is a great day”. Some words that were written innocently but that quickly became viral on the bird’s social network with more than 231,800 likes. “We have been separated for four years and I already had the need to close this chapter,” he explains in statements for ‘El País’.

I just got divorced for ZOOM! 🦠

I love technology.

Today is a great day 🔥. – ValegomezFue (@Valegomezfue) June 9, 2020

Divorce in times of coronavirus.