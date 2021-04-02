A woman dies when falling into the void while doing a hiking route in Alicante

A woman has passed away and a man has been injured with polytrauma when a rock fell off and fell into the void when they were hiking in the Cavall Verd mountain de la Vall de Laguar (Alicante), as reported by the Alicante provincial fire brigade consortium.

The events took place around 3:03 p.m. when a group of six hikers were in a pass of the Cavall Verd what to do grabbing a rope and two of them, a male and a female, have plunged into the void after a rock fell from under their feet.

The woman, of Russian origin and in her 40s of age, have specified the sources, has died when falling headlong, while the man has been injured with multiple trauma.

A helicopter, a San Vicente park rescue group, a command unit from the headquarters and a personnel transport van, as well as firefighters from the Dénia and Ibi parks.

Another fall on the Peñón de Ifach

The Alicante provincial fire brigade consortium has also reported the rescue of a man who has rushed this Friday into the void, from a height of about 10 meters, when he climbed the Peñón de Ifach bottle route, in the municipality of Calpe.

The event occurred around 1:17 p.m. and a helicopter with a rescue team, who has taken the injured man to the San Vicente park where he has been picked up by a Samu and taken to a hospital.