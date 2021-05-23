a woman dies in Zaragoza

Demonstration against sexist violence in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A 31-year-old man has allegedly murdered his sentimental partner, a 35-year-old woman, at a home in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Las Fuentes. Later he has tried to commit suicide by jumping into the void from a fifth floor.

Zaragoza City Council sources have indicated that at 00.59 hours, the Firefighters of the Aragonese capital have received a notice from the National Police informing that there was a person with the intention of rushing into the void on Calle Leopoldo Romeo 31.

The man arrested in Zaragoza accused of having killed his partner had a restraining order in force that he had already breached on other occasions and has thrown himself into the void when he saw the agents arrive.

After several complaints of mistreatment by the 35-year-old deceased, he had a restraining order, which was still in force now and did not comply, since, according to sources, it was not the first time that she went to the house of him, as happened last night.

An ambulance, autoscale and a health care vehicle have traveled to the scene of the incident. Upon arrival, it was found that the man had thrown himself and remained on the ground alive.

If it is confirmed that it is a case of sexist violence, it would be the fifth woman killed by her partner or ex-partner in just one week, in addition to the son of one of them, as highlighted by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, on Twitter.

The man is still admitted

The fire brigade sanitary service has treated him right there and transferred him to the Miguel Servet Hospital with a very serious prognosis. For their part, National Police officers have knocked down the door of the home and found the deceased woman inside. The individual remains admitted to the hospital and guarded by policemen as a p …

