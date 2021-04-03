A woman dies after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest in a Mercadona in Sanxenxo

A 74-year-old woman has died on Saturday’s day at the suffer a cardiorespiratory arrest when in the supermarket Mercadona of the Pontevedra municipality of Sanxenxo.

According to sources consulted, the emergency services and the Local Police traveled to the place, which could do nothing to save the woman’s life, after receiving the call from the store employees, who They found the lifeless body of the woman in the bathrooms, as reported by Faro de Vigo.

As these sources have explained, it is a 74-year-old neighbor of the municipality, with MCCD identity.