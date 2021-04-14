A woman died and another is seriously ill in the US from J&J vaccine

15 minutes. One woman died and another is serious within the six cases of adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have led to the decision of the United States Government to stop vaccinations of this product.

This was pointed out by officials of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, in English) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) who appeared at a press conference on Tuesday after announcing a pause in the use of this vaccine.

A suspension that, as they recalled, is a recommendation and not a mandate, because, according to the US health authorities, the number of affected is very small and if a medical professional and their patient understand that the benefit of being vaccinated is greater than the risk and they want to move on they can.

The doctor Peter Marks, head of the Center for Biological Evaluation and Research of the FDA, explained at the press appearance that the six people with adverse effects have suffered a rare type of cerebral thrombosis.

Watch for adverse symptoms

For her part, CDC Senior Deputy Director Anne Schuchat asked vaccinated citizens to monitor for symptoms. He recommended that they see a doctor if they have severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, as well as shortness of breath.

And he asked medical professionals that when they find patients with low platelet levels to check if they have been recently vaccinated.

In any case, Schuchat stressed that those who have been vaccinated with this formula for a longer time do not have to suffer adverse effects. And he added that it cannot be generalized because the registered cases represent a very small number.

The number, however, has been fleeting, given the seriousness of the effects suffered, to make the decision to recommend the pause.

Marks acknowledged, on the other hand, that the side effects are similar to those seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The CDC has called a meeting of its advisory committee on immunization practices for Wednesday to further review these cases. In addition, the FDA will also review the analyzes.