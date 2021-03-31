A woman claims that Madonna used a photo of her body for a montage six years ago

A woman named Amelia Goldie assures that Madonna used a photo of her body as if it were hers in an alleged photo montage that appeared six years ago on the official Instagram account of the American singer, as reported in early March through his TikTok page.

In the video you can see the image published by the popular artist along with the original snapshot of Goldie, which only differs in the face. Both are seated in the same posture and are wearing a Joy Division jersey.

“When Madonna posts a photo of herself on Instagram to promote her album, but it’s actually your body (I’m not kidding),” the recording reads. “When Madonna places her face on your body (I never thought it would be a phrase she would say),” reads the description of the publication.

The photo of the singer, which has not yet been removed from the account, was published six years ago as part of the promotion of her album Rebel Heart.

Goldie, 28, explained to the BuzzFeed portal that, at first, when she saw Madonna’s publication “she thought it was a joke.” However, he added that he realized it was real when he realized that the image was posted on the artist’s official account.

“NO HARD FEELINGS”

“I tried to communicate through Instagram with his team twice, but there was no response,” said the woman. As she explains, if they answered her, she would tell them that she is flattered, but that, “without resentment,” she would like them to mention the origin of the photograph used.

Interview with bassist Peter Hook | ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ turns 40

He also confessed that he is a fan of Madonna and that, in fact, her song Hung Up was part of his playlist for several years as a teenager.

Since Goldie’s publication went viral on TikTok, her video has already received more than 300 thousand “likes”, while some netizens have taken the opportunity to leave their comments on Madonna’s image about the supposed Photoshop. At the moment, the famous singer, 62, has not commented on the matter.

Source: However