Last night, the tranquility in the center of the Santa Cruz city of Rio gallegos, more precisely in the surroundings of a hotel located in Monsignor Fagnano 54, was interrupted when a woman appeared at the scene and started hitting a car with a spit shovel that was parked on that block.

The event occurred at approximately midnight and it was registered by the cell phone of one of the hotel employees. The images show the woman disjointed, venting all her anger into the vehicle. Gaining momentum over and over again, he hits her hard before the astonished gaze of the witnesses. In the 45 seconds that the video lasts, she throws 21 total hits at the high-end car.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Genesis Coupé, valued at approximately 2 million pesos, ended with the windows and mirrors completely broken.

As it became known later, the woman, J.M., would have acted in that way for revenge, as the owner of the red car is his ex-partner. After striking the shot several times, he left the scene.

When alerted by employees, provincial police officers went to the hotel and went to the room of the owner of the damaged vehicle, who was staying there with a companion.

After being notified of what had happened, the man, D.C., rushed out to observe the disaster. He went down barefoot and bare-chested despite the cold, the newspaper La Opinión Austral said. Minutes later, D.C. watched the footage. And he assured: « I recognize her, she is my ex ».

To the surprise of all those present, J.M. appeared again. He had returned to the scene to scold the man. « You destroyed a family! » He shouted in the distance. The police intervened in the discussion and they arrested the woman. They transferred her to the First Police Station, where she spent the night and she was released during the early hours of this morning.

Until now, the man did not make the complaint. According to their posts on their social media profiles, D.C. and J.M. They had made their relationship public in 2018.

This morning, the owner of the expensive car took him to a workshop. From the business they found sheet, roof, door and trunk damage. They estimated that the cost of the arrangements is around 300 thousand pesos.