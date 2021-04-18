A woman arrested in Madrid for killing her baby 9 years ago, found in a landfill

Dump. (Photo: EFE)

The National Police have arrested in Madrid a woman who allegedly killed her newborn daughter almost nine years ago, whose body was found in the Valdemingómez urban waste treatment center.

The 30-year-old woman of Ecuadorian nationality has no criminal record and, after being brought to justice as the alleged perpetrator of a murder crime, the judge has ordered her provisional imprisonment.

The event dates back to May 12, 2012 when a call to 091 alerted to the discovery of the body of a baby on one of the conveyor belts of the Madrid waste treatment center.

Citizen Security agents traveled to the place along with members of the Scientific Police and the Homicide group who took charge of the investigation.

A police report determined the identity of the father

After a police technical eye inspection and an autopsy performed on the body, the investigators extracted the baby’s DNA and also determined that the death could have been caused by mechanical asphyxia and severe head trauma.

After multiple investigations, last November a police DNA report determined the identity of the baby’s father.

With these data, the agents located the man and found out that he had a relationship with a woman with whom he would have had a daughter.

Finally, investigators identified this woman and proceeded to arrest her as the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A 4-month-old baby who slept between his parents dies in Murcia

Amnesty denounces a “climate of impunity” in cases of stolen babies

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.