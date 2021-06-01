A woman arrested for cutting off the penis of the owner of the bar where she works

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a woman who has cut off the penis with a knife to the owner of the bar where he works in Sant Andreu de la Barca (Baix Llobregat) at night from Monday to Tuesday, as confirmed by sources from the police force.

The woman has appeared at the Local Police of Sant Andreu de la Barca to explain that the man wanted to sexually assault her and that he has cut off his penis. He has also said that he had forced him to have non-consensual sexual relations on several occasions.

The Mossos have taken charge of the investigation of the facts and they have arrested the woman for a crime of injuries.

The man is admitted to the hospital and the police plan to arrest him to answer to the authorities for a crime of sexual assault, the same police sources have indicated.