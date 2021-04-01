A wolf appears in the Aigüestortes National Park for the first time in 100 years

A camera hidden by rural agents in the wild captured last February the first image of a wolf in the Aigüestortes National Park, in the Vall de Boí (Lleida), a situation that has not been recorded in at least a century.

As reported by Rural Agents through social networks, as a result of the finding DNA samples are being sought throughout the Vall de Boí, in the High Pyrenees, in order to determine the origin of the animal.

In the framework of the fauna monitoring that the #AgentsRurals fem al #PNAiguestortes photograph a llop in the region of l’Alta Ribagorça. The snapshot will be captured the month of February and we are looking for more genetics in the area to be able to identify the exemplar. pic.twitter.com/ikKjuz4d82 – Agents Rurals (@agentsruralscat) March 27, 2021

Notably yes there is a wolf identified in the Alta Ribagorza Aragonese and, therefore, experts must now study whether the image belongs to the same specimen or to a different one.

Members of the Department of the Environment of the Generalitat have explained that until they have genetic samples they will not be able to know.

The photograph was obtained in the framework for monitoring the fauna that Rural Agents carried out in the natural park and through cameras that are activated by movement and that, on other occasions, have also served to detect the presence of bears in the Pyrenees.