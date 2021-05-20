“A witch hunt”: Trump denigrates the criminal investigation against his companies

15 minutes. Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the criminal investigation of the New York Prosecutor’s Office against his business conglomerate is a witch hunt by the Democrats, who do not want him to run for president again in 2024.

The Republican said in a statement that it is “a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of the United States.”

My father’s statement on the flagrant witch hunt that started before New York’s Attorney General even took office and apparently before she’d actually seen any actual evidence. (Apparently minor details these days)

If that’s not a political persecution I’m not sure what it is. pic.twitter.com/1HnmMp1Z6s – Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that she will join the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the criminal investigation involving Trump’s real estate conglomerate and paying taxes.

Trump showed himself as a victim of various investigations in the past and of “lying witnesses” who, this time, “they desperately seek a crime”.

The investigation seeks to verify whether the Trump conglomerate misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of the properties. Also include and if you paid the applicable taxes for the transactions you made.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2019, as a civil case, to which the criminal is now added.

Campaign against him

The former president assured that it is a campaign by prosecutor James, even before she was elected to that position, which sought his dismissal when he was president (2017-2021).

“Made campaign to prosecute Donald Trump before he even knew anything about me“said the Republican.

He stressed that they seek “the destruction of the political fortune of President Donald J. Trump” because they do not want him to run again as a candidate.

James’ notification to the organization represents a new level of legal risk for the former president, with a view to his possible candidacy for the next presidential elections. The attorney general can now ask criminal penalties as part of the investigation.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include the New York mogul’s tax returns.

The former president, who settled in Florida after leaving the presidency last January and just moved to New Jersey for the summer, said that for years members and associates of the Trump Organization have been harassed to testify against him, including “make up false stories”.

“These Democratic offices are consumed with this political and partisan witch hunt.”