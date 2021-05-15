A winner of the Primitiva wins 1.4 million euros and the jackpot amounts to 4.8 million

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a single top-notch winner (6 hits), which has won 1,446,520.64 euros in prize money.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, in a statement the winning ticket has been validated in a receiving office in the town of Valdepeñas (Real city).

Likewise, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there are four other winners, whose tickets have been sold in administrations of Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), Malaga, Burriana (Castellón) and The Gran Canarian palms (Las Palmas).

As there are no winners of a special category (6 hits + refund), increase the generated jackpot for the next drawing, Thursday, May 20.

In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 4.8 million of euros.

The collection The draw held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 11,565,808 euros.