A winner of the Primitiva wins 1.3 million euros and the jackpot rises to 9.3 million

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a top-notch winner (6 hits) that has won 1,375,780.16 euros.

The graceful ticket has been validated in the administration of Loterías nº 1 of Castuera (Badajoz), has reported State Lotteries and Betting.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been a total of eight winning tickets, which have won a prize of 25,795.88 euros.

As there are no successful tickets of special category (6 hits + refund), increase the generated jackpot for the draw next Thursday, June 3.

In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 9.3 million of euros.

The collection In the draw held this Saturday it has amounted to a total of 11,730,192 euros.