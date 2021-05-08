A winner of the Primitiva takes 1.3 million euros and the jackpot rises to 3.3 million

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a successful first category (6 hits) that has won 1,313,260 euros.

The graceful ticket has been sold in a receiving office in the town of Rubielos de Mora (Teruel), has reported State Lotteries and Betting.

Also, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been a total of 13 successful, which have each taken 15,153 euros.

In this Saturday’s draw there were no special category winners, so the generated pot increases for the drawing on Thursday, May 13.

In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 3.3 million of euros.

Finally, the collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 11,603,160 euros.