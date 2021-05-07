A winner of the Euromillions takes the jackpot of 70 million euros

The draw for the Euromillions held this Friday has left a single first category winner (5 hits + 2 stars) that has been validated in Portugal and has taken the jackpot accumulated in 69,463,976 euros.

In Spain, the draw has left a new millionaire, correcting the El Millón code, which has been sold in a receiving office of Petrer, Alicante.

As reported by State Lotteries and Betting, in the second category (5 hits +1 star) there has been a total of four successful tickets, one of which has been validated in Spain, and which has earned 198,903.48 euros.

Specifically, said winning ticket has been sold at the Administration of Lotteries No. 1 of San Juan del Puerto (Huelva).

As the pot has been distributed in this draw, a 17 million guaranteed fund euros for first-rate winners.

The collection The draw held this Friday has amounted to a total of 60,966,584.80 euros.