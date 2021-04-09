A winner of the Bonoloto wins the jackpot of 650,000 euros

The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has left a single top-notch winner (6 hits) that has taken the accumulated jackpot of 650,236.59 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning ticket has been validated in a receiving office of Burgos, located at calle Jesus María Ordoño, 1.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there are other four tickets successful.

Specifically, these tickets have been validated in lottery administrations of Novelda (Alicante), Cadiz, Santa Cruz de la Palma (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and through the official channel on the internet of State Lotteries and Gambling.

Finally, the collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,474,593.50 euros.