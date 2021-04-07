A winner of the Bonoloto wins more than 600,000 euros

The Bonoloto draw this Wednesday, April 7, 2021, has left a single first-category winner (6 hits) who has won a prize of 630,640.40 euros.

The winning ticket, corresponding to the numbers 02, 11, 13, 14, 21 and 36, It has been validated at the Receiving Office No. 44,320 in Marmolejos (Las Palmas), located in Fernández de Lugo, 2.

Second-rate, five hits, there are two successful tickets that have been validated in the Lottery Administration No. 1 of El Molar (Madrid) and in the Receiving Office No. 39,835 of Huelva.