A winner of the Bonoloto wins more than 550,000 euros

The Bonoloto draw for this Monday, April 5, 2021, has left a single first-category winner (6 hits) who has won a prize of 562,509.46 euros.

The winning ticket, corresponding to the combination 4, 7, 12, 27, 30 and 32, has been validated in the administration of Lotteries number 1 of The Victory of Acentejo (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), located in Carretera General, 39.

Second category (5 hits plus the complementary number), there are two successful tickets, which have been validated in Alcobendas (Madrid) and Matola (Alicante). In this case the award has been 71,788.66 euros.

The collection of this Monday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,038,344 euros.