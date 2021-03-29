A winner of the Bonoloto wins more than 500,000 euros

The Bonoloto draw for this Monday, March 29, 2021 has left a single first-category winner (6 hits) that has been almost 600,000 euros. Specifically, 593,765.03.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the ticket has been validated in the administration of Loterías nº 3 de Manises (Valencia).

Second Category (5 hits plus the complementary number), there are four successful tickets that have been validated in Santa Cruz of Tenerife, in Seville and two tickets in Laguna de Duero (Valladolid). In this case, the prize was 39,885.32 euros.

Finally, the collection of the draw this Monday has amounted to a total of The collection of the draw amounted to 2,275,385.00 euros.