A winner of the Bonoloto wins more than 340,000 euros from the jackpot

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left a single top-notch winner (6 hits) that has taken the jackpot of 340,600.69 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the ticket has been validated in a receiving office in the town of Villanueva de Algaidas (Malaga).

This time there have been no second category tickets awardedTherefore, the amount allocated to this category has increased that of the immediately lower one.

Thus, in the third category there have been a total of 61 successful, which have each won a prize of 4,466.89 euros.

Finally, the collection This Friday’s draw amounted to a total of 2,299,196.50 euros.