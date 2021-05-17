A winner of the Bonoloto wins 2.4 million euros

The Bonoloto draw held this Monday, May 17, 2021, has left a first-rate winner (six hits), which has won a prize of 2.4 million euros.

Specifically, the correct ticket has been validated in a Lottery administration of Poio (Pontevedra). Second category (5 hits + the complementary number), meanwhile, there are two successful tickets: one validated in Huelva and the other in Oropesa.

On this occasion, the winning combination of the draw was the following: 6, 11, 3, 32, 12, 4, 28 and 8. The complementary number was 8 and the refund was 8.