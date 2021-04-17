A winner of the Bonoloto wins 193,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 2.3 million

The draw for the Bonoloto held this Saturday has left a second category winner (5 hits + complementary) that has won a prize of 193,665.77 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning ticket has been validated in the administration No. 17 of Cordova.

Likewise, this Saturday there have been no first-category winners (6 hits), so it is generated a boat of 2.3 million euros that will be put into play in the next draw, on Monday 19.

The collection in this Saturday’s draw it has amounted to a total of 2,527,566 euros.

The Bonoloto draw is celebrated from Monday to Saturday and to play it is necessary to place at least two bets. The bets have a price of 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw of those organized by Lotteries and State Betting.