A winner of the Bonoloto takes the pot of 1.6 million euros

A single winner top-notch draw of the Bonoloto held this Saturday has taken the accumulated jackpot of 1,678,491.16 euros.

As detailed by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement, the winning ticket has been validated in the administration No. 12 of Elche (Alicante).

Likewise, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been two successful, which have won a prize of 93,046.41 euros each.

Specifically, these tickets have been validated in the localities of Boiro (A Coruña) and Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,534,975 euros.