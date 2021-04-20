A winner of the Bonoloto takes 2.7 million euros

A bettor of the Bonoloto has won more than two million euros in the draw this Tuesday, April 20. The winner of the First Category (6 hits) validated his ticket at the Lottery Administration No. 63075 of Pamplona (Navarra), located in Parque de los Enamorados, 10. Your bet has been awarded 2,786,833.66 euros.

The winning combination of the draw corresponds to the following numbers: 5, 9, 12, 23, 37 Y 47. The complementary number is 06 and the refund is 2. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

From Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there is a successful ticket that has been validated at the Receiving Office No. 65,410 in Irún (Gipuzkoa) and through the official Internet channel Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

