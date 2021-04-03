A winner from La Primitiva wins the jackpot of 63.1 million euros

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a single winner of special category with first category, which has won the jackpot accumulated to date of 63,143,432.53 euros.

The graceful ticket has been validated in the administration of Lotteries No. 27 of Santander (Cantabria), has informed Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement.

Also, in the first category (6 correct answers) there are other four successful tickets who have each won a prize of 290,339.39 euros.

Specifically, these tickets have been validated in administrations of the localities of Velez-Rubio (Almeria), Saint Sebastian (Guipúzcoa) and Santander (Cantabria), as well as through the official internet channel of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 12,261,232 euros.