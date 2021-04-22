A wine for Mother’s Day? Try this Viñas del Vero, which brings as a gift a golden bracelet made with a plant

The next day May 2, the first Sunday of the month, is celebrated on Mother’s Day. Let’s not get obfuscated in the debate of whether to celebrate it or not: for a mother it is not discussed when what it is about is an opportunity (another) to show our affection.

And the best way to celebrate Mother’s Day is by giving her something. Let’s get out of the common places and think about wine. If we don’t want to take risks, let’s look for a white wine, very aromatic and with a sweet memory. Our proposal fits into this profile: Viñas del Vero Gewürztraminer.

It is one of the great whites of Viñas del Vero. Born in 1986, it is the first winery of this Denomination of Origin Somontano for its volume and quality of production. The company has one of the largest areas of its own vineyard in Spain and is one of the reference wineries both for its technology and for the style of its wines.

Gewürztraminer is a foreign grape that has become very well acclimated to this area of ​​Huesca. Original from the alpine slopes of Trentino-Alto Adige in northeastern Italy. This variety has high levels of natural sugars, and its wines are usually semi-dry or sweet.

Gewürztraminer dry wines can have floral and tropical fruit aromas and notes. East Viñas del Vero Gewürztraminer it is perfect to accompany salads, pasta, fish, seafood or exotic dishes.

A natural gold colored plant bracelet

So it seems like a great option as a wine and as a gift. Also, this year, this fruity white from Viñas del Vero brings a surprise. Is about a bracelet made from ‘capim dourado’, a plant of natural gold color that is born in Brazil and has been declared a World Heritage Site.

The beauty of its color, together with the manual skill of the craftsmen, make it a unique and exclusive piece of jewelry, gold plated and hypoallergenic. This unique gift will accompany the toast with this white wine from DO Somontano. Stop by the Viñas del Vero store to see the offer.

The bracelet joins the innovative proposals that Viñas del Vero Gewürztraminer has made in recent years, as ‘Alfaya’, the jewel that was inspired by this wine, and the ‘Perfume de Gewürztraminer’, the world’s first women’s fragrance wine based on the unmistakable aromas of this grape variety.

