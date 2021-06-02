A Windows 10 Error Could Damage Your Song Library | Technology

Try to avoid the following situation so as not to lose your music library on Windows 10.

Surely on your Windows 10 computer you have thousands of songs that you have downloaded legally in recent years, some songs that accompany you on the way to university or work, and also on all those trips you have been doing.

But if for any reason it has occurred to you edit the metadata of these songs with the Windows 10 file explorer, it is likely that you will never be able to listen to them again.

As reported by Microsoft itself, in Windows 10 version 2004 and later, there is an error which damages Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) music files if their metadata is modified with the operating system file explorer. Note that this error affects Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Enterprise, Workstation and other editions of the operating system.

As explained by those from Redmond, this Windows 10 file explorer error will corrupt certain FLACC files that contain ID3 frame before FLAC header. For context, ID3 is a framework responsible for storing information such as song title, artist, album, and so on.

If you have edited your entire collection of FLAC downloads with the file explorer, the music files will not play, nor will their title, artist and other metadata be loaded.

Fortunately, Microsoft has made a cumulative update available to the public, specifically the KB5003214, which you can download so that this problem does not recur.

The downside is that this cumulative update is giving users quite a few problems, specifically with the taskbar and the icons in the system tray when the “news and interests” function is activated.