Wimbledon It is the third stage of the Grand Slams after the Australian Open and Roland Garros and before the US Open. However, it has a separate mystique given by history, grass and tradition. In addition, the central stadium has a separate beauty and, in that sense, the artist Leonardo Ugolini replicated (in miniature format) the main court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but in sand. A true work of art.