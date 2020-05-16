The wildcat in the photo (Leopardus geoffroyi) was walking calmly in a forest of aged cypresses, in the southern part of the Lanín National Park. The photos were taken by Mariano Huergo, a few days before mandatory social isolation began to take effect. The wild cat is the most abundant of the Argentine wild cats and the one with its most widespread geographical distribution, since it adapts to very diverse environments.

In South America, it is found in Bolivia, southern Brazil and the Paraguayan Chaco, Uruguay, Argentina and southern Chile. In Argentina there are 4 subspecies, according to the regions. One of Patagonia and the Pampas ecoregions; from the Chaco and Mesopotamia; east and northwest of the country, and the area that, entering from Bolivia, is located in the extreme north of Argentina. The animals in the south of the country are larger and have very pale bottom fur; those of the west center are small and with little spotting; while those of the north have a tawny color.

Gato Montes is a good climber. It mainly feeds on mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. It has two to three young per litter per year. It prefers wooded or rocky places and likes water a lot. It is of twilight and nocturnal habits, but where it is not persecuted it also walks during the day.

Lanín National Park offers a large continuous surface in good condition. This is important, given that these cats can move about 3.5 km2 to obtain vital resources (food, shelter, other individuals to reproduce).

It is the species of spotted cat most exploited by the fur trade, much persecuted for its fur. It also seems to have decreased its numbers due to hunting pressure that it still endures fundamentally due to the supposed damage it causes on poultry. However, despite these problems, it continues to be one of the most common wild cats in Argentina, and does not present serious conservation problems at the moment.

The differences with the huiña cat, another feline that inhabits our forests

The wild cat can be confused with the huiña cat, another beautiful feline that lives in our forests. But the huiña is smaller, even smaller than a domestic cat. The wildcat measures between 90 cm and 1 meter (from the tail to the head), and can weigh from 3 to 5 kg; while the huiña cat measures between 60 and 70 cm, and weighs between 2 and 2.5 kg.

Other peculiarities of the huiña is that the coat is denser and darker; the spots are more rounded, and it has a very marked black line on both sides of the nose. Also, the tail is proportionally shorter and thicker than that of the wildcat.

If we pay attention to the nose and eyes, we also find differences between both cats: the nose of the wild cat is pink, while that of the huiña is black; and the eyes of the huiña are dark brown, while those of the mountain are yellowish green. As for the distribution in Argentina, the huiña cat lives only in the humid forests of the Andean Patagonia, up to 2,500 meters high. (Florence Piscicelli)

