Xiaomi has launched a new router in China with support for Wi-Fi 6 and it allows to connect up to 128 devices at the same time. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the new Mi Router AX1800 is not its tower-shaped design – reminiscent of the Xbox Series X – but remains true to the Xiaomi concept: good specs at a breakthrough price.

The My Router AX1800 It has a Qualcomm IPQ6000 4-core and 64-bit chip, as well as a single-core NPU running at 1.5 GHz. The latter supports the CPU to handle network data traffic, improving efficiency and reducing usage. of the main processor.

Support for Wi-Fi Mesh and latency reduction by up to 66%

In terms of benefits, an OFDMA system is offered that distributes bandwidth by subdividing channels, reducing latency by up to 66%. The Mi Router AX1800 includes support for Wi-Fi Mesh and an independent signal amplifier of up to 4 channels. According to Xiaomi, this feature expands coverage by 50% compared to your previous router.

The management of up to 128 devices It is done through the My App application, available on iOS and Android, so you do not have to enter the password every time you want to access the network. In a matter of speed, the support Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 ensures up to 1,775 Mbps, 52% faster than its AC1200 model.

The Mi Router AX1800 is supported by the Multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) function, which allows transmit more data at the same time and establish more access points, a feature of the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Inside the chassis is a high-performance dual-band antenna that offers 360 degree coverage at 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies.

Xiaomi announced the availability of the My Router AX1800 for the Chinese market at a price of 329 yuan, which at the exchange rate equals 43 euros or 1,125 pesos. At the moment it is unknown if it will be launched in other countries, although there will always be the option to order it through Aliexpress or some other distribution channel.

