A whole high-end like the OnePlus 8T falls to 419 euros in AliExpress

Get all the power and speed that comes with the OnePlus smartphone.

You can take the OnePlus 8T for just over 400 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The OnePlus smartphone is a great option, it comes alongside 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

If you want to get the best price, all you have to do is apply the coupon SAVINGSES13 before finalizing the purchase. These are the main features of the Chinese device.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. In its entrails, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor that you can ask for the maximum. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

