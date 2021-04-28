a whole bargain gaming for only 380 euros

The Black Shark 4 goes on sale with a special discount that is worth taking advantage of.

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 4 begins its sale today in global version with a launch campaign up its sleeve a great discount .

Specifically, you can buy the Black Shark 4 at the official store of the brand on AliExpress and in its version 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 380 euros, a price significantly lower than the launch amount, currently set at 499 dollars (about 420 euros).

In case you want save even more, the base version of the Black Shark 4 with 6GB of RAM, stays in just over 350 euros, thanks also to the brand’s launch discount, which cuts the official price in 30 dollars.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Black Shark 4 on AliExpress

To get the cheapest Xiaomi Black Shark on the Internet, you simply have to go to AliExpress, where you can buy the device with a direct discount that also has some other additional gift for the first buyers.

So if you take a look at the promotion, you will see that the first 300 orders will receive special “finger gloves” to improve smartphone gameplay, while the fastest 200 will get a exclusive fluorescent cover.

Keep in mind, of course, that both the discounts on all variants of the Black Shark and the delivery of these gifts will be valid for a limited time: promotion ends April 30, within two days.

What does the Black Shark 4 have that other mobiles don’t have

It should be noted that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is one of the gaming devices more novel of the current scene, including a series of specifications specially designed for squeeze the most out of the gamer side of the users.

In addition to including the new Snapdragon 870 5G, a high-end processor based on the successful Snapdragon 865+ (seen in mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy Note20), the Black Shark 4 adds UFS 3.1 storage and compatibility with WiFi 6 and 5G networks. Top performance and connectivity to take your games to the top.

READ ALSO

Is it true that leaving the charger plugged in uses a lot of electricity?

Charging …

READ ALSO

The Black Shark 4 “busts” AnTuTu by registering more than 780,000 points, it is a beast!

As if that were not enough, reinforce the gaming experience with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, in addition to including other interesting additions such as high resolution stereo audio, a liquid cooling system and, to top it off, some magnetic triggers designed to play more comfortably.

As far as battery is concerned, it is one of the few mobiles compatible with the 120W load, something that will allow you to fully recharge the device in little more than 20 minutes.

Finally, although the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is a mobile designed for gaming, we cannot forget about photographic section, which is chaired by a triple camera composed of a main sensor 48 megapixels, a wide angle camera and one macro lens 5 megapixels.

The set is completed with Android 11 factory and a totally spectacular design, striking, elegant and very resistant.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all