A WHO expert calls for high-mindedness and to give the second dose of AstraZeneca

Federico Martinón, one of the greatest experts in vaccination in Spain and a member of the advisory committee on vaccines of the World Health Organization (WHO), defends as an option “more reasonable” to put the second dose of AstraZeneca to those who have received the first and have open-mindedness.

“We cannot afford to lose perspective”, has affirmed this Friday in statements to the press before the Santiago University Hospital Complex (CHUS) in a break from his work after the Ministry of Health and most of the communities decided last Wednesday to paralyze immunization with this preparation in the case of those under 60 years of age.

The decision was adopted after an opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that precisely linked this serum with thrombus cases although, Martinón pointed out, he did not stop supporting its use.

And what has happened, he continued, is that Spain and other countries have reacted by giving a step further, with a clearly “more restrictive” way of proceeding.

In his speech, this specialist, head of Pediatrics, has made it clear that he does not want “downplay” the adverse effect very “rare” already included in the technical date, but it does emphasize that one in five people who contract the virus and are hospitalized develop some thromboembolic phenomenon, while one in a million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca could surely occur by an “unidentified specific susceptibility”.

In this line, he has indicated that if the first dose has not caused any problem, it would be “very remote” think of a problem for “cumulative” reason with the second, which is the one that closes the pattern.

The interval between one dose and another can be up to 12 weeks and longer waiting time, “better works”Therefore, Martinón, as a personal opinion, sees, at the current crossroads, four possible exits.

The first would be continue with normal vaccination with AstraZeneca and it is the one he defends.

The second, what France has announced, that it will vaccinate with Pfizer or Moderna those under 60 years of age who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca but have affected those “interchangeability studies” are still in progress.

Also in that mixed guidelines They were designed in case there was a break in stock, supply. However, “shortly we will be able to have them”, has advanced.

The third way would go through skip the first dose administered and start the regimen from the beginning with another vaccine, but it is perhaps the one that he sees least likely due to the “dose shortage.

The last one would already consist of monitor “evolutionarily” if one dose is enough, but this alternative is not very viable either.

AstraZeneca’s “potential risk versus benefit” has been proven in “the real world,” he noted. “It works and it works very well”, has added.