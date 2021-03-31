A white towel covers Karol G’s nudity



Could it be that now that Karol G is single, that heart could come to belong to Maluma?

Photo: Vivien Killilea. / Getty Images

Karol G recorded a video in which he appears posing only with a white towel. This is the only thing that covers your nudity. The production seems to have been created with the aim of showing off the heart tattoo that the Colombian woman wears on her left shoulder. Is this a message to Anuel AA? Be that as it may, now that the singer is single, it seems that the reggaeton player only has to look at her from afar.

Karol G is undoubtedly one of the young Colombian singers who is having a lot of success worldwide. And so too Maluma. One of the most outstanding performers in recent years. And it is that on a musical level it has conquered Shakira, Jennifer López, Madonna and even The Weeknd.

And although no one can deny that the pair that existed between Anuel AA and Karol G as a musical couple was pure dynamite, it is also true that the singer also hits it with Maluma. Could it be that now that these two are single, they meet again and the rumors of the past lead them to love? Once the tabloid press said they were dating, while they always said they were just friends. What will happen today that no one has any commitment?

You just have to remember the chemistry they showed together when they recorded the song. “Trust me”. Video that has exceeded 400 million views on YouTube.

