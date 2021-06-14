A whale swallows a diver whole and then spits him out alive

The 56-year-old diver was nearly swallowed by a humpback whale in a terrifying encounter off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. (USA) last Friday morning. Michael Packard explained to WBZ-TV News that after jumping from his boat into the water, “He felt a great blow and everything went dark.” At first he feared he was being attacked by a shark. “I felt around and realized there were no teeth,” he said. “And then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth and it’s trying to swallow me.’” He was still carrying his diving equipment and breathing apparatus inside the whale’s mouth, but it was completely dark.

Packard said he thought to himself, “This is it, I’m going to die.” He thought of his children and his wife. After about half a minute, the whale rose to the surface of the water and began to shake its head from side to side and suddenly spit it out and Packard fell into the water.